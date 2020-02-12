Laurentian Lowers Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$0.85

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Laurentian from C$0.90 to C$0.85 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.18% from the stock’s previous close.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 target price on Crew Energy in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.90.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:CR remained flat at $C$0.44 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 290,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,833. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 million and a P/E ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.55.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$416,435.32. Insiders have acquired a total of 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230 in the last ninety days.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.