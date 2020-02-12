LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.18. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $569.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,386,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock worth $11,824,710 in the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter worth $690,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,077 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at $380,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

