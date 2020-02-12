Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Sound Shore Management Inc. CT

Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lessened its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,038,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,126,691 shares during the quarter. Lennar comprises approximately 2.7% of Sound Shore Management Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT owned approximately 0.64% of Lennar worth $113,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

In related news, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $20,160,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200 in the last ninety days. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.36. 3,047,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,747,878. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.