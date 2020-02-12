Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.65.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 191,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

