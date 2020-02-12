Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Lindsay has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Lindsay has a payout ratio of 49.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lindsay to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.5%.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $109.02 on Wednesday. Lindsay has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $111.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.60 and its 200 day moving average is $93.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.77 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lindsay will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael D. Walter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $323,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.25.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

