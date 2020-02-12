LiteDoge (LDOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $98,409.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $98,409.00 and $26.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiteDoge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,583.23 or 1.98325072 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000377 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

