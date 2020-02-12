Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT) Shares Down 0%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:LIXT) dropped 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.77, approximately 7,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.01.

About Lixte Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:LIXT)

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primary focuses on developing various treatments for human cancers and other non-malignant diseases, including vascular diseases, such as heart attacks and strokes, and diabetes, as well as genetic diseases comprising Gaucher's disease; and depression and post-traumatic stress syndrome.

