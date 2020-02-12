LockTrip Hits Market Cap of $8.04 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 12th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00005172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. LockTrip has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and approximately $25,575.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LockTrip has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00013853 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000205 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 49.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, LATOKEN, HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Fatbtc, Gatecoin, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

