Loews (NYSE:L) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Loews (NYSE:L) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Loews earned a news impact score of 0.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Loews’ score:

Get Loews alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

Shares of L stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.93. The company had a trading volume of 767,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.64. Loews has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Loews will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total value of $319,625.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,709.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $495,719.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,315.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,899 shares of company stock worth $1,808,932. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.