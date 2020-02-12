Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.90. 658,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,425,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

