LS Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 667.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $65.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $798.06 million, a PE ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.40.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

