LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $109,000 Stock Position in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Strategic Education by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,527 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Strategic Education by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Shares of STRA stock opened at $164.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average of $153.00. Strategic Education Inc has a one year low of $113.03 and a one year high of $189.79.

STRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.50.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.