LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Stock Position in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 441.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the third quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 105.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 42.8% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 690,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,925 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 161.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIR opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38.

CIR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

