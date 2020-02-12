LS Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 91.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Evertec were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evertec by 694.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Evertec during the third quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Evertec by 303.0% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Evertec by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 513,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,070,000 after purchasing an additional 62,159 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EVTC opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Evertec news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,626.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

