LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 241.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 122.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamo Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the third quarter worth $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALG. Dougherty & Co cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:ALG opened at $128.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.39. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.87 and a 1-year high of $131.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.71%.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

