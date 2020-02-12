LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 131.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,614,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in SPX Flow by 21.6% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 766,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 136,310 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Vertical Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research raised their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of FLOW stock opened at $41.34 on Wednesday. SPX Flow Inc has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average is $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). SPX Flow had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

