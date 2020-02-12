Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 0.7%

Lumina Gold Corp (CVE:LUM)’s share price shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.70, 167,300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 200,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.06 price objective on Lumina Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get Lumina Gold alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.89 million and a P/E ratio of -12.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61.

Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Lumina Gold Company Profile (CVE:LUM)

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal projects include the Cangrejos project consisting of six mineral titles covering an area of 6,374 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador; and the Condor project, which consists of seven concessions covering approximately 8,269 hectares area located in the Zamora-Chinchipe Province in southeast Ecuador.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumina Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumina Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.