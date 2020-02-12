LUNA Trading Up 0.3% This Week (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Bitrue, GDAC, GOPAX and KuCoin.

LUNA Profile

LUNA’s launch date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LUNA is terra.money

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, GDAC, Coinone, KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

