LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Down 10.2% on Analyst Downgrade

LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s share price traded down 10.2% on Wednesday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock to . DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. LYFT traded as low as $48.42 and last traded at $48.46, 36,505,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 425% from the average session volume of 6,954,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.94.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of LYFT from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of LYFT to in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LYFT from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of LYFT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.55.

Get LYFT alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 9,410 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $415,263.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 38,952 shares of LYFT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $1,701,812.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,409 shares of company stock worth $7,705,342.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in LYFT by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,686,898 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,836,390,000 after buying an additional 25,416,234 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in LYFT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,684,762 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $158,519,000 after buying an additional 171,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in LYFT by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,249,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $139,782,000 after buying an additional 1,620,112 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in LYFT by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,704,407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $116,343,000 after buying an additional 351,599 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in LYFT by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,053,074 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $45,303,000 after buying an additional 133,698 shares during the period. 44.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

LYFT Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for LYFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LYFT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.