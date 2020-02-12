M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,171 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 141.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 60,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $2,693,217.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David D. Mandarich sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total transaction of $4,463,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,119,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,862,880.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDC opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.97. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.27.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 14.11%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

