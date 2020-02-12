Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Short Interest Update

Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 261,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ MCBC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,359. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.49. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from Macatawa Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Macatawa Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 32.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

