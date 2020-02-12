Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Receives “Sell” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Macerich (NYSE:MAC) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Macerich from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Macerich from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a research note on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Macerich from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.57.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.77. Macerich has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macerich will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

In other Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $264,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 36,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 22,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,752,000.

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

