Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Acquires New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 5.4% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,345,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,029 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,672,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 955,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,385,000 after purchasing an additional 177,821 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,896,000 after purchasing an additional 171,158 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,853,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.18. 17,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,929. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.67. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $110.43 and a one year high of $119.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

