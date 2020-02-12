Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC Sells 397 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 171,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 267,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.93. 27,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,816. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $114.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.90 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1533 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

