Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 696.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Mackinac Financial by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mackinac Financial by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mackinac Financial by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. 50.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MFNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of MFNC stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,521. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. Mackinac Financial has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $169.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

