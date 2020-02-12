Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) Stock Price Down 60%

Shares of Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) fell 60% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 1,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 135,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices.

