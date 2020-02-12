Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) Short Interest Update

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 247.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $11.46.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MGIC. ValuEngine upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $23,546,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $2,495,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 962.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

