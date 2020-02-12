Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $69.52

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.52 and traded as high as $69.67. Magna International shares last traded at $69.27, with a volume of 974,200 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

In other news, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total transaction of C$1,055,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,694,675. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,250 shares in the company, valued at C$16,057,643.75. Insiders have sold 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,646 over the last 90 days.

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

