Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Receives $28.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE MFC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 2,327,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,799. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $18.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 1,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 47.11% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

