Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie Acquires 459 Shares

Maple Leaf Foods Inc (TSE:MFI) Director William Geoffrey Beattie bought 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.78 per share, with a total value of C$13,210.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,139 shares in the company, valued at C$665,940.42.

Shares of MFI opened at C$26.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$27.82. Maple Leaf Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$21.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Maple Leaf Foods from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$47.00 to C$38.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Maple Leaf Foods from C$40.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

