Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Invests $228,000 in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $187.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $187.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07.

LH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Corp. of America from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.05.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

