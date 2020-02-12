Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 60.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $147.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 119,262 shares of company stock valued at $17,192,942 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Nomura raised their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

