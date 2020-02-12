Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.56

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $118.56 and last traded at $118.21, with a volume of 589273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.15.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $19,560,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

