Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the January 15th total of 14,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,386 shares of company stock worth $15,445,588 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 37,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Masco by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 247,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $47.10. The company had a trading volume of 237,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average is $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. Masco has a 52 week low of $34.79 and a 52 week high of $50.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.60%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

