Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722,849 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,840 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.6% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Polen Capital Management LLC owned 0.47% of Mastercard worth $1,410,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $12,052,134.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,833,391 shares in the company, valued at $34,975,893,035.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

MA stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,943. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $335.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

