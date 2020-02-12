MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 105.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,598 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 998,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,080,000 after purchasing an additional 79,141 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter worth about $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $163.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.11.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MKC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

