McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $182.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. McKesson traded as high as $167.89 and last traded at $165.76, with a volume of 49492 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $164.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,097,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,894,000 after buying an additional 308,554 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3,734.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

