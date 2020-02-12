Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.1% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 102,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $399.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.64.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

