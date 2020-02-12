Medifirst Solutions (OTCMKTS:MFST) Trading Up 25%

Medifirst Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:MFST) shares were up 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 36,527,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 17,202,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Medifirst Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MFST)

Medifirst Solutions, Inc, a development stage company, provides various consumer products. It develops a hand-held mobile laser system, The Time Machine Series lasers to treat temporary relief of minor muscle and joint pains, stiffness, minor arthritis pain, muscle spasms, temporary increase in local blood circulation, and temporary relaxation of muscles.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifirst Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifirst Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.