Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.51

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.51 and traded as high as $12.71. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 3,841 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.51.

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

