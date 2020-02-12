MenaPay Market Capitalization Reaches $1.23 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $378,730.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MenaPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.03535991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00248466 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00039077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00145789 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002997 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,375,280 tokens. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MenaPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MenaPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.