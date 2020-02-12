Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Mercantil Bank Holding Corp (NASDAQ:AMTB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantil Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,866,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,359,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mercantil Bank by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 319,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 61,065 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercantil Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantil Bank stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.47. 18,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,202. Mercantil Bank has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $832.58 million and a P/E ratio of 16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.77.

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Mercantil Bank had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $67.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantil Bank will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional.

