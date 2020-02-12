Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Raised by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,451 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.5% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.25. 18,727,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,764,279. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $218.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

