Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the January 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of MRSN stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 290,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.29. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 403,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 176.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 68,457 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

