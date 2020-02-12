Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $184.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $8.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $255.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Mesa Air Group has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MESA shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.