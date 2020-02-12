Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the January 15th total of 72,600 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

MSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.59. 1,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $269.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The mining company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 198.58% and a net margin of 93.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSB. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 211,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 188,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $2,086,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mesabi Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the third quarter valued at $547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

