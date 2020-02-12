Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 83,310 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000.

MIK opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.55. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $748.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

