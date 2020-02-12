Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Narwhal Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,891 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.9% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $21,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $134,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.8% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 12,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $2,447,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 184,465 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,760 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $184.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.34. The firm has a market cap of $1,435.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra raised their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.