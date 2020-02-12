Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Short Interest Down 44.5% in January

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,000 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the January 15th total of 284,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 283,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MCEP stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.24. 105,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,457. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

