Minerals Technologies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of MTX opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.