Minerals Technologies Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Minerals Technologies has a payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.
Shares of MTX opened at $55.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.45. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.86.
In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 7,380 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $403,686.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,092.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dj Monagle III sold 14,194 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total transaction of $778,115.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,554.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several analysts have commented on MTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.
